Home / India News / Indore stadium receives another email with bomb threat; people evacuated

This is the second time in three days that the stadium has received a bomb threat, an official said

Indore
No suspicious object was found at the stadium | Indore
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
People were evacuated from the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after the premises received a fresh bomb threat on Monday, police said.

This is the second time in three days that the stadium has received a bomb threat, an official said.

"We received information from the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) office that they had received an email threatening to blow up the Holkar Stadium," Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Yadav told PTI.

He said people were evacuated from the stadium, and a bomb squad was searching the premises.

No suspicious object was found at the stadium, the official said.

He said the MPCA had received a similar email on May 9, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Another police official said in the past months, fake emails threatening to bomb Indore airport, bank branches, hospitals, and schools have been received, and an accused has been arrested in one case.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

