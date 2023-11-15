Infosys Science Foundation names winners of Infosys Prize 2023: All details

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Far too many people have made me who I am, and made my research what it is," Jahnavi Phalkey said.
Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, from IIT, Kanpur, was given the Infosys Prize 2023 for "pioneering a large-scale sensor-based air quality network, mobile laboratories, and AI+ML-driven data analysis".
Professor Mukund Thattai from the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore, was declared the winner of the Infosys Prize 2023 in Physical Sciences for his contributions to evolutionary cell biology.
The Infosys Prize focuses on the recipients' achievements and awards them for their contributions to science and research that impact India.
The Infosys Prize 2022 in Humanities was awarded to Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor of National Law School of India University in Bengaluru. He was awarded for his understanding of the Indian Constitution. Professor Akeel Bilgrami from Columbia University was awarded the Infosys Prize 2021 in Humanities.
The panel of jurors comprise world-renowned scholars and experts."The awardees must remember that this is not a lifetime achievement prize. This prize is to enthuse them to do bigger things in their field and to receive bigger honors," said Narayana Murthy, trustee, Infosys Science Foundation.