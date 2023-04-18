Home / India News / Integration with value chains to help apparel sector register growth: APEC

Integration with value chains to help apparel sector register growth: APEC

The apparel exports increased by 1.1 per cent to USD 16.20 billion in 2022-23 from USD 16.02 billion in 2021-22

New Delhi
Integration with value chains to help apparel sector register growth: APEC

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Healthy investments, innovation and integration with value chains will help India's textiles and apparel sector to register healthy growth in manufacturing and exports, AEPC said on Tuesday.

Newly appointed secretary general of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Mithileshwar Thakur said the focus should be on building scale, skill and technology besides diversification of products basket and strengthening of Brand India.

"My mantra for the exponential growth of the Indian Textiles and Apparel sector is investment, innovation and integration of the value chain. The idea is to align the industry's approach with the government's vision to make India a favoured textiles destination," he said in a statement.

Before joining the council, Thakur served as Additional Director General in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The apparel exports increased by 1.1 per cent to USD 16.20 billion in 2022-23 from USD 16.02 billion in 2021-22.

According to the council, the all-time high exports of USD 447 billion in 2022-23 is an indication that the Indian export sector is getting more and more resilient and is capable of withstanding challenges posed by an adverse global economic environment.

India ramped up its global apparel exports in 2022-23 despite the Russia-Ukraine war, sluggish demand for apparel in major garment importing countries, stiff competition by other major apparel manufacturing countries and volatility in raw material prices at the beginning of the year, it added.

Topics :InvestmentIntegratedApparel industry

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Also Read

India-Australia free trade agreement will boost Indian apparel exports

Former Pope Benedict XVI, whose resignation shook the Catholics, dies at 95

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

'Atonement for past deeds' of Sangh Parivar: Kerala CM on PM's church visit

As heatwave spreads, Centre asks states to ensure workers' safety

Excise Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea

Volkswagen plans to bring its first electric SUV in India next year

Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding

Apple generated 1L plus direct jobs in India in 2yrs, 70% for women: MoS IT

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story