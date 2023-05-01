IPO-bound TVS SCS raises Rs 520 cr from Hero, Bajaj, SBI and others

The company’s existing shareholders, including parent group TVS Mobility and investors Tata Capital Financial Services and Omega TC Holdings, are planning

The company, which is part of the TVS family, on Friday sought market regulator Sebi’s approval to raise as much as Rs 750 crore through the IPO. Out of the Rs 520 crore that the company has raised since December, Hero Enterprises invested around Rs 250 crore, SBI around Rs 100 crore and Bajaj Rs 50 crore. The investments take their stakes to around 4 per cent, 1.5 per cent and less than 1 per cent respectively. Another commitment of Rs 100 crore has been received from a prominent family office in Mumbai for investment by Q1 of this year, according to sources.