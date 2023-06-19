IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha (pictured), widely respected in the intelligence community for his professional competence and an expert on India’s neighbouring countries, was appointed as the head of external spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Monday.

He will succeed Samant Goel who completes four years on June 30.

In his new role, Sinha is expected to integrate technological and human intelligence dimensions to address today’s challenges.

Being the number two in the organisation, where he has served for more than two decades, Sinha has been credited with making a significant progress in employing modern technology in the process of intelligence gathering.