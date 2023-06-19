Home / India News / IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed new Research and Analysis Wing chief

In his new role, Sinha is expected to integrate technological and human intelligence dimensions to address today's challenges

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha (pictured), widely respected in the intelligence community for his professional competence and an expert on India’s neighbouring countries, was appointed as the head of external spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Monday. 
 
He will succeed Samant Goel who completes  four years on June 30.
 
Being the number two in the organisation, where he has served for more than two decades, Sinha has been credited with making a significant progress in employing modern technology in the process of intelligence gathering.
 
In his new role, Sinha is expected to integrate technological and human intelligence dimensions to address today’s challenges.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of 59-year-old Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, as the Secretary RAW for a tenure of two years, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.
Sinha is at present heading the operations wing of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

