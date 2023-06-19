DGCA permits Vistara, IndiGo to operate on new int'l routes from August

Vistara had proposed to launch its flight services to Bali in Indonesia from New Delhi, while IndiGo had sought the regulator's nod to introduce air connectivity to Georgia's capital Tbilisi from New Delhi, the official said.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its permission to full-service carrier Vistara and no-frills IndiGo to operate new international flights from August, a senior official said on Monday.