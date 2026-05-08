Home / India News / ISI-linked module planned attacks on Delhi temple, dhaba and military camp

ISI-linked module planned attacks on Delhi temple, dhaba and military camp

Investigators found that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi and sent photographs of the premises to Pakistan-based handlers

Pakistan terrorist
The module had allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the temple and carry out firing to create panic and disruption (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 10:58 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway and a military camp in Haryana through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti module, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the revelations emerged during the interrogation of nine alleged operatives of the module arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under their 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' from multiple states.

Investigators found that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi and sent photographs of the premises to Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms, the source said.

The module had allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the temple and carry out firing to create panic and disruption, he said.

The source also added that the accused were also tasked with carrying out a grenade attack on a popular 'dhaba' on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, frequented by thousands of people daily, with the intention of causing large-scale damage and casualties.

"A military camp in Hisar was also allegedly surveyed and videos of the area were shared with handlers across the border. Some police stations in Uttar Pradesh were also on the target list," the source added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED arrests three founders of gaming platform Gameskraft in PMLA case

PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 10, says Union Min G Kishan Reddy

IMD forecasts thunderstorms, heavy rain across India; heat wave in west

TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case: Accused held in Maharashtra

ED raids 'aide' of Punjab AAP functionary, others in land 'fraud' case

Topics :ISIPakistan terroristsTerrorismDelhi Police

First Published: May 08 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story