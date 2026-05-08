ED arrests three founders of gaming platform Gameskraft in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested three founders of online gaming platform Gameskraft in an alleged fraud-linked money laundering case, officials said.

They said Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deepak Singh and Prithvi Raj Singh were arrested from the Delhi-NCR region and subsequently a transit remand wad obtained for producing them before a Bengaluru jurisdictional court.

Taneja was arrested from Bengaluru and has been produced before a court, the officials said.

The arrests came after the central agency filed a money laundering case against Gameskraft Technologies Ltd and other associated entities taking cognisance of multiple police FIRs related to alleged cheating and fraud.