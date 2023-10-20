Isro's test flight for Gaganyaan mission on Saturday. All details here

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is preparing for a significant milestone in its ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

On October 21 (Saturday), Isro plans to conduct the first development Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), marking a crucial step towards India's first manned space mission.

Mission Gaganyaan:

TV-D1 Test Flight



The test flight can be watched LIVE

from 0730 Hrs. IST

on October 21, 2023

The TV-D1 is a single-stage liquid rocket developed specifically for this abort mission. The payloads consist of the crew module (CM) and crew escape systems (CES) with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing (CMF) and interface adapters.

What is the test all about?

The abort and crew escape system operates on a principle similar to an ejection seat found in fighter jets, with the primary purpose of protecting crew members' lives in the event of in-flight anomalies.

The crew escape system is engineered to function automatically across various altitudes should the onboard computer detect any malfunctions.

This test flight will simulate an abort condition during the ascent trajectory. The objective is to test a crucial system to be deployed on the Gaganyaan mission that will ensure the safety of the Indian astronauts in case of an emergency in the initial phase of the launch.

What is Isro using for the abort test?

For the TV-D1 mission, an unpressurised version of the CM has been prepared. This version mirrors the actual Gaganyaan module in terms of size and mass and houses all the systems required for deceleration and recovery.

The crew module is equipped with a complete set of parachutes, recovery aids, actuation systems, and pyrotechnics.

The avionics systems in the module are in a dual redundant mode configuration for navigation, sequencing, telemetry, instrumentation, and power.

It is extensively instrumented to capture the flight data for evaluation of the performance of various systems to ensure further development of the system. The crew module, where astronauts will be contained in a pressurised Earth-like atmospheric condition during the Gaganyaan mission, is in different stages of development.

How will the test be conducted?

During the mission, the escape system and the module will be separated from the test vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km. Following this, the abort sequence will be executed autonomously, commencing with the separation of CES and deployment of a series of parachutes.

This sequence will culminate in the safe touchdown of the module in the sea, about 10 km from the coast of Sriharikota. The recovery of the crew module after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal will be facilitated using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.

When and where to watch it live?

Like with all Isro launches, the Gaganyaan test flight too will take off from the agency's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, and will be broadcast live on multiple platforms.

The space body will livestream the exercise on its official website ( isro.gov.in ), YouTube channel, and Facebook page. Doordarshan, the national broadcaster, will also stream the event live.

The live broadcast will begin at 7:30 am on the launch day i.e., October 21.