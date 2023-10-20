Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior C'ships

Indian shuttlers Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships to assure themselves of a medal on day 4 of the tournament in Chengdu, China on Friday.

In the boys' U15 singles category, Jagsher defeated China's MA Chu Xuan 21-14, 21-13 in just 28 minutes, while Bornil emerged victorious in a closely-contested match against Korea's Park Jung Bin, securing a 21-19, 22-20 victory.

Tanvi Sharma overcame a first-game loss to register a 20-22, 21-15, 21-15 win over Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei in the girls' U17 singles quarter-final match.

In the girls' U17 doubles match, Tanvi and Reshika Uthayasooriyan faced a 10-20, 20-22 defeat against the Chinese pair of Fu Xin Yi and Qin Shi Yang.

Jagsher and Bornil will face off in the boys' U15 singles semi-finals on Saturday, while Tanvi will face second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand in girls' U17 singles semi-final tie.