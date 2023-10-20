Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior C'ships

Three Indians secure medals at Badminton Asia U17 and U15 Junior C'ships

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Indian shuttlers Jagsher Singh Khangurra, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Tanvi Sharma advanced to the semifinals of the Badminton Asia U-17 and U-15 Junior Championships to assure themselves of a medal on day 4 of the tournament in Chengdu, China on Friday.

In the boys' U15 singles category, Jagsher defeated China's MA Chu Xuan 21-14, 21-13 in just 28 minutes, while Bornil emerged victorious in a closely-contested match against Korea's Park Jung Bin, securing a 21-19, 22-20 victory.

Tanvi Sharma overcame a first-game loss to register a 20-22, 21-15, 21-15 win over Liao Jui-Chi of Chinese Taipei in the girls' U17 singles quarter-final match.

In the girls' U17 doubles match, Tanvi and Reshika Uthayasooriyan faced a 10-20, 20-22 defeat against the Chinese pair of Fu Xin Yi and Qin Shi Yang.

Jagsher and Bornil will face off in the boys' U15 singles semi-finals on Saturday, while Tanvi will face second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand in girls' U17 singles semi-final tie.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

