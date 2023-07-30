Home / India News / Isro to launch PSLV-C56 carrying 6 satellites from Sriharikota today

Isro to launch PSLV-C56 carrying 6 satellites from Sriharikota today

PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR, is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore

ANI
PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR, is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission | Photo: ANI Twitter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 6:23 AM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on Sunday at 6.30 am.

PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR, is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission. In addition to this, there are six co-passenger customer satellites also belonging to Singapore. All satellites would be injected into 535 km circular with 5 orbital inclination, stated a release from ISRO.

This is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. After injecting all the satellites, the upper stage of the rocket would be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life. PSLV-C56 launch will be accomplished from First Launch Pad (FLP) located at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota, added ISRO.

DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing theGovernment of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be usedto support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatialservices for their commercial customers. DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry, ISRO said.

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 6:23 AM IST

