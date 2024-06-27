'It's a shame': HC calls for urgent action on Mumbai local train deaths

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday sharply criticised the Central and Western Railways for the alarming number of commuter deaths on Mumbai’s local trains. Calling for urgent action, the court proposed forming an expert committee to investigate the issue and stressed the need for a robust system to prevent further fatalities, reported Live Law.

Bombay High Court division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar sought affidavits directly from the General Managers of both railways, rejecting commuter volume as an excuse for inaction. Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas was also summoned to assist in addressing the issue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Expressing deep concern, Chief Justice Upadhyaya said, “We need a robust system in place so that this can be checked. It’s a shame. Sorry to use this word. I feel ashamed. The manner in which in the local trains, the passengers are made to commute.”

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the bench stated, “This time, we are going to make the officers accountable at the highest level. The situation here in Bombay is pathetic. You [Railways] can’t feel happy by proclaiming that you are commuting 3.3 million people a day. You can’t also say that considering the number of passengers in Mumbai, you are doing a good job.”

According to a PIL filed by Virar resident Yatin Jadhav, 2,590 commuters lost their lives on Mumbai’s suburban rail network in 2023, averaging seven deaths daily. The petition cited trespassing, falls from trains, and accidents involving gaps or poles as primary causes, accounting for nearly five fatalities daily.

During proceedings, Advocate Rohan Shah, representing Jadhav, likened commuting in Mumbai locals to a warzone, given the higher death rate compared to soldiers on active duty in other cities.

“Coming to college or going to work is like going to war, as the fatalities are more than the number of soldiers dying in active duty,” Shah said during the hearing.

In response, the Western Railway said that significant strides had been made in infrastructure and safety, including compliance with court directives and the construction of foot-over bridges.

The Western Railway counsel emphasised that the Mumbai Suburban Rail transports approximately 3.3 million passengers daily through more than 1,500 services. They also noted the implementation of numerous safety measures over the years.