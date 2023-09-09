It speaks volumes of India's rise: FICCI prez on G20 summit Declaration

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Subhrakant Panda on Saturday said that the signing of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration speaks volumes about the rise of India as a global leader.

Speaking to ANI, Subhrakant Panda said, "There was a lot of speculation (on the consensus). I think this is absolutely fantastic news. I think this speaks volumes about India's rise as a global leader and India's diplomatic capabilities. It is his (PM Modi) leadership and his vision which has brought this."

Earlier today External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the G20 Leaders's Summit Declaration adopted on Saturday focuses on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

Addressing a joint press conference, Jaishankar said the Declaration seeks to accelerate progress on Sustainable Development Goals and has come up with an action plan accordingly.

"It envisages a green development pact for a sustainable future, it endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development, voluntary principles of hydrogen, the Chennai principles for a sustainable resilient blue economy and the Deccan principles on food security and nutrition among others," he added.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced at the G20 Summit that consensus has been built on New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration. He announced its adoption.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible," PM Modi said.

The announcement of the adoption of the Declaration was welcomed with the thumping of desks.

The G20 Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.