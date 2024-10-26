IUCN award conferred on conservation scientist Bibhab Talukdar on Friday

A passionate conservation scientist of global repute from Assam Bibhab Kumar Talukdar has been conferred 'The Harry Messel Award' for Conservation Leadership by the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The award was presented to him on Friday at the 5th IUCN SSC Leaders' Meeting that is underway in Abu Dhabi. About 300 conservation experts have come together in the IUCN SSC meeting to tackle the intertwined crises of biodiversity and climate change.

The award has been presented for Talukdar's contribution to species Conservation on the ground and through leadership, as part of the work of the Species Survival Commission.

He has been associated with IUCN SSC since 1991 and became the Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008.

He has taken the timely initiative to facilitate three Asian Rhino States meetings including the first one in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia in collaboration with the Ministry of Forestry, Indonesia with an aim to strengthen conservation efforts of three species of Asian Rhinos in Asian rhino range states.

The 2nd Asian Rhino Range States meeting was successfully organized in New Delhi, India in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The 3rd Asian Rhino Range States meeting was successfully organized in Chitwan NP of Nepal with the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, Govt of Nepal resulting in the joint declaration of Asian Range states to secure the future of three species of Asian Rhinos.

Dr Talukdar is the founder Secretary General and the CEO of North East India's premier research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak having its headquarters here.

Dr Talukdar was, in fact, the prime mover behind the establishment of Aaranyak way back in 1989 with a group of college-going conservation enthusiasts. Since then, with his dynamic leadership, it has been an eventful journey for the organization under his leadership.

From a neighborhood nature club in 1989, Aaranyak today has become one of the top-bracket biodiversity conservation organizations in the country and now has become a career hub for numerous young researchers, conservation biologists, environment educators, etc., who are now working all over the region in various conservation projects implemented by Aaranyak in collaboration with multiple partners including state forest departments.

The organization now employs around 200 people in its various divisions.

In appreciation of their sustained contribution towards rhino conservation, the IUCN appointed him as the Chair of the Asian Rhino Specialist Group in 2008, a rare feat among Assamese conservationists. He has also been invited by Indonesian conservation agencies, to assist conservation and management of critically endangered Javan and Sumatran Rhinos.

He was also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife, Government of India from July 2007 until May 2010 a member of the Project Elephant Steering Committee, during 2010-12, and the Committee for the Formulation of National Wildlife Action Plan for 2017-2031.

He has assisted Assam Government in executing the Indian Rhino Vision 2020 which has been able to translocate 22 wild rhinos with team IRV 2020 from Pobitora WLS and Kaziranga NP to Manas NP during 2008-2022.

Talukdar has published over 70 scientific papers including co-authors of two papers published in SCIENCE. He has coordinated over 60 projects in the past 25 years.

He has been involved in the Millennium Ecosystem Assessment in the Eastern Himalaya between 2002-04.