Punjab: Farmers to hold 'chakka jam' in 4 locations over paddy procurement

Farmers in Punjab on Saturday began a sit-down protest at Phagwara Main Chowk in Kapurthala district of the State as part of a one-day protest against the government to press for various demands, including timely paddy procurement. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab which is organising the protest said it plans to block four national highways. "On 26th October, will do a road blockade at four points. We will begin the protest at 1

The roadblocks or the "chakka jam" will be organised at four places including Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batla. Phul said that the blockade will continue indefinitely if the demands are not met. Recently, a meeting chaired by Union Food and Supply Minister Pralhad Joshi on the paddy procurement issue was held in New Delhi where it was decided that he will visit Punjab to survey the conditions of paddy procurement. Minister of State (MoS) for Food Ranveet Singh Bittu and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann were present during the meeting. "No team (from Delhi) has come yet and the crisis continues. We want them to come immediately to end the crisis (related to paddy procurement). The government is trying to implement the three black laws in different ways. If Captain Amarinder Singh, who is in BJP and was the former CM of Punjab, wants the welfare of Punjab, he should talk to the centre," said Sarwan Singh Pandher, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (PKMSC).He further said that the Punjab CM is also going to Delhi and we want Arvind Kejriwal to solve the problems or the entire state will be blocked.

Amarainder Singh had yesterday visited the grain market in Khanna on Friday and met farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents). He lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann government in the State agaisnt its slow procurement from farmers.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Takait said that the protest is being carried out by the farmers in Punjab only. He also questioned the government's actions against stubble burning, saying that the government should give solutions to farmers instead. Earlier, CM Mann spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to find a solution to the problem of paddy procurement and rice millers. He expressed that the state government has addressed nearly all the demands made by millers in Punjab.