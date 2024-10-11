Tapping wastewater: Govt floats 50% reuse mandate for bulk users by 2031

The government has proposed regulations aimed at reducing water waste, with new mandates that set a bold target: 50 per cent wastewater reuse by 2031 for bulk consumers. These regulations will require entities consuming over 5,000 litres daily to register with authorities and implement comprehensive wastewater treatment measures.

For new bulk users, the minimum reuse mandates will gradually ramp up. Residential societies, for instance, will start at a 20 per cent reuse requirement in the 2027-28 financial year (FY28), progressing to 50 per cent by FY31. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) detailed these requirements in its recent proposal, dated October 7.



Institutional and commercial establishments, from both the public and private sectors, face a similar trajectory: Beginning with 20 per cent wastewater reuse and then escalating to 40 per cent by FY30. Industrial facilities, meanwhile, are expected to meet a far more rigorous standard -- reusing 90 per cent of their wastewater by FY31.

Existing bulk users face slightly less stringent initial targets. Residential societies, for example, must start by reusing 10 per cent of their wastewater, rising to 25 per cent by FY31. Institutional and commercial users face a similar starting point, reaching a 20 per cent threshold by the same deadline.



The MoEFCC’s proposed framework highlights Extended User Responsibility (EUR), which requires users to treat and reuse wastewater in proportion to their consumption levels.

In these new draft rules, the term "wastewater" encompasses blackwater, greywater, and other effluents. Blackwater is defined as waste from liquid-flushing toilets, urinals, and fixtures -- such as sinks, baths, showers, toilets, urinals, dishwashers, clothes washers, or floor drains used for receiving liquid waste -- but not limited to these sources. Public commentary on these draft regulations is open for 60 days, with the final rules expected to take effect by October 1, 2025.

The initiative signals a growing urgency in India’s quest to conserve water, a resource increasingly strained by the demands of a burgeoning population and industrial growth.



In a February 2024 report titled "Guidelines for Reuse of Treated Sewage in Reference to Circular Economy," the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) emphasised the limited adoption of wastewater reuse. While some states practice treated water reuse for horticulture, irrigation, and other non-potable needs, it remains underutilised in most regions.

According to the CPCB guidelines, in only in seven states and Union Territories — namely Delhi (405 million litres per day or MLD, 12.5 per cent), Gujarat (60 MLD, 1.55 per cent), Haryana (192 MLD, 16 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (84 MLD, 4 per cent), Tamil Nadu (211 MLD, 6.6 per cent), Chandigarh (27-40 MLD, 10-16 per cent), and Puducherry (15.3 MLD, 26 per cent) — domestic wastewater is treated and reused for various purposes.



Currently, India’s sewage treatment capacity stands at approximately 36,668 MLD in contrast to a daily sewage generation of around 72,368 MLD.

The CPCB guidelines indicate a capital cost of Rs 85.10 crore (approximately $10 million) for a 40 MLD sewage treatment plant. The plant, on the other hand, can generate around Rs 7.77 in revenue per litre of treated sewage over an operational period of eight years.

The country is home to 17 per cent of the global population but holds only 4% of the world’s water stock, according to a report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).