Recruitment test for grade 4 posts in Assam to be conducted on Oct 27

Written examination for various categories of grade 4 posts of Assam government will be conducted on Sunday amidst elaborate arrangements, including suspension of mobile internet services across the state during the test hours.

The tests under the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will be held in two shifts in 28 districts, official sources said.

Altogether 8,27,130 candidates are eligible to appear in the recruitment examination to be conducted for HSLC level posts in the first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am at 1,484 centres.

A total of 5,52,002 candidates have applied to appear in the examination to be conducted for Class 8 level posts in the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4 pm at 808 centres.

The examinations in the two shifts are being held for 5,023 posts, including 2,102 posts of read up to Class 8 level.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended across the state from 8.30 am to 4 pm, the third such instance in two months.

Mobile internet, mobile WiFi and mobile data services of all service providers will remain suspended from 8.30 am to 4 pm "in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examination and also to prevent any law and order issues having a bearing on public safety", an order said on Friday.

It added that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during the period.

Any violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the order added.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place in all the examination centres, including for frisking and checking of candidates.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will be operating five pairs of examination special trains to facilitate and clear the extra rush of candidates appearing for the tests, an NFR release said.

These trains will be operated for one trip each in both directions, it added.

Written tests for recruitment to grade 3 posts under the SLRC were held on September 15 and 29, during which also mobile internet services were suspended.

About 18.50 lakh candidates have applied for the various classes of Grade III posts and 13.70 lakh for the different Grade IV posts, official sources said.

In the first instance, mobile internet services were suspended for four hours in nearly all the districts on two days in August 2022 when written examinations for Grade 3 and 4 posts under SLRC were conducted for the first time.