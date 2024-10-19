Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Assam to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 'beels': CM Sarma

Assam to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 'beels': CM Sarma

The project is aimed at increasing the water storage capacity of the beels as well as conserving and managing the indigenous fish species

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Biswa
File Photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Assam government will undertake an Rs 800 crore project to rejuvenate 129 'beels' (lake-like wetlands) in the state to boost fish production and aid in water storage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"To be executed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank, it will revive 4000 hectares of beels to give fillip to indigenous fish production and water management,' Sarma posted on 'X'.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Beels are the backbone of Assam's hydrological resources which enable flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, river flow regulation, erosion control and are a source of fisheries. Rejuvenation and restoration of the beels will lead to additional fish production of 1,200 kg/hectare annually, he said.

The project is aimed at increasing the water storage capacity of the beels as well as conserving and managing the indigenous fish species.

A beel is a lake-like wetland with still water.

These lake-like wetlands are biodiversity hotspots in Assam and are home to many types of aquatic plants and animals, as well as migratory birds.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gujarat: HC allows Sai to meet his father Asaram Babu lodged in jail

Restoration work underway after Agartala-LTT Express derails in Assam

Army commemorates valour, sacrifice on 62nd anniversary of Battle of Walong

Eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Terminus Express derail in Assam

ECI announces by-election dates for Assembly seats across seven states

Topics :AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaWater Conservation

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story