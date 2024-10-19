Assam to undertake Rs 800 cr project to rejuvenate 129 'beels': CM Sarma

Assam government will undertake an Rs 800 crore project to rejuvenate 129 'beels' (lake-like wetlands) in the state to boost fish production and aid in water storage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"To be executed in collaboration with Asian Development Bank, it will revive 4000 hectares of beels to give fillip to indigenous fish production and water management,' Sarma posted on 'X'.

Beels are the backbone of Assam's hydrological resources which enable flood mitigation, groundwater recharge, river flow regulation, erosion control and are a source of fisheries. Rejuvenation and restoration of the beels will lead to additional fish production of 1,200 kg/hectare annually, he said.