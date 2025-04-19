Home / India News / Two killed in lightning strike in Reasi, winds damage 100 houses in Rajouri

Two killed in lightning strike in Reasi, winds damage 100 houses in Rajouri

In another incident, over 100 residential houses suffered minor to partial damages after high velocity winds swept Kalakote in Rajouri district

lightning
They said that over 100 houses suffered damages due to gusty winds in Rajouri district. | File Image
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 11:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and another woman sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Saturday, officials said.

They said that over 100 houses suffered damages due to gusty winds in Rajouri district.

Two women, identified as Shahnaz Begum and Rasheed Ahmad, lost their lives when lightning hit their Dharhote village in Arnas area of Reasi late Saturday evening, the officials said.

Another woman -- Gulzara Begum -- was also injured in the incident, which also perished nearly 50 sheep and goats, they added.

In another incident, over 100 residential houses suffered minor to partial damages after high velocity winds swept Kalakote in Rajouri district.

Confirming the damage, Kalakote Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tanveer told PTI that the rooftops of majority of the residential houses were swept away by the gusty winds.

However, there was no report of any casualty, he said, adding the district administration has mobilized its resources to provide relief to the affected population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3 kids among 11 killed as 4-storey building collapses in north-east Delhi

India must generate 8-10 million jobs yearly, says PM's principal secy

Tanisha Bhise death: FIR for 'negligence' registered against doctor

2008 Malegaon blast case: Trial ends, NIA court to deliver verdict on May 8

Delhi govt to set up Integrated Control Centre for enhanced work output

Topics :ReasiNatural Disastersmonsoon damageJammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story