Tanisha Bhise death: FIR for 'negligence' registered against doctor

A case of alleged criminal negligence was registered against a doctor on Saturday over the death of a 37-year-old woman who had been 'denied admission' at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for not paying an advance deposit, police said. Accused Dr Sushrut Ghaisas, attached to the hospital as a consulting gynecologist, had resigned a few days ago in the wake of the controversy. It was alleged that Tanisha Bhise, pregnant wife of the personal secretary of state BJP legislator Amit Gorkhe, was denied admission at the Mangeshkar hospital in the last week of March as her relatives could not pay a deposit of Rs 10 lakh. Bhise died two days later, on March 31, after giving birth to twins at another hospital. Her family accused Dr Ghaisas, who was treating her, of demanding the payment of deposit.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Dr Ghaisas at Alankar Police Station under section 106(1) (death caused by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, said an official.

Earlier in the day, a five-member committee of the Sassoon General Hospital submitted afresh its final report on Bhise's death to the police. The report concluded that despite the high-risk nature of the delivery, "Ishwari alias Tanisha Bhise" was not admitted and treated in time. Dr Ghaisas showed insensitivity and medical negligence which resulted in her death, the report alleged, said the police official.

The panel had submitted its report on April 16, but police sought clarity on some ambiguous findings. A revised report was submitted on Saturday.

Based on the report and a complaint filed by the deceased woman's sister-in-law, the FIR was registered, the official said. No arrest has been made in the case, he said.