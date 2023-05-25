Home / India News / J&K approves establishment of disaster recovery centre outside seismic zone

J&K approves establishment of disaster recovery centre outside seismic zone

In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

IANS Srinagar
J&K approves establishment of disaster recovery centre outside seismic zone

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday gave its assent to the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the Jammu and Kashmir Seismic Zone along with its upkeep and maintenance for five years.

The project is considered a part of the adoption and launch of e-office software in all major departments and offices of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The digital services including the e-office operate from the servers installed at the primary site in the Data Centre at Jammu. The establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the seismic zone would protect the entire data of the primary site against any natural or technical disaster with a back up at the secondary site, in a different seismic zone.

"It is important to have a disaster recovery plan in place to mitigate disaster related interruptions, which makes the establishment of disaster recovery site an essential part of the system, especially when entire government working is becoming digital," an official statement said.

"The goal of a disaster recovery plan is to maintain technical operations and quickly restore ability to operate the government business in the face of disasters like floods, fires, earthquakes or other adverse conditions."

--IANS

zi/bg

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Indians banned in some Australian universities amid fraud applications

Infrastructure Finance Secretariat holds infrastructure outreach workshop

Home Minister Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, assures justice for all

Dire need of DRDO-academia partnership for safety, says Rajnath Singh

Punjab Police blocks 180,000 SIM cards activated on forged papers

Topics :Jammu and KashmirDisaster management

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story