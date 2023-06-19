Home / India News / J&K Bank launches mobile branches to offer services in Ladakh's remote area

J&K Bank launches mobile branches to offer services in Ladakh's remote area

Prakash said in view of the limited network connectivity in the Union Territory, the bank has commissioned these mobile branches to cover remote and unbanked areas

Press Trust of India Srinagar
J&K Bank launches mobile branches to offer services in Ladakh's remote area

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday launched two mobile branches in Ladakh to offer banking services in remote areas of the Union Territory.

"J&K bank today dedicated two mobile branches -- 'J&K Bank on Wheels' -- for public in Ladakh that will extend banking services to the people of various remote and unbanked areas of the UT," a spokesman of the bank said.

He said Ladakh Lieutenant Governor B D Mishra inaugurated the two mobile branches at the iconic Leh Gate in the presence of J&K Bank MD and CEO Baldev Prakash.

Mishra said: "I am immensely pleased today to have launched J&K Bank's mobile banking branches -- a new and unique service -- for the people living in remote and unbanked areas. There cannot be a better service than this to ensure that those who cannot travel to branches, because of distance and difficulties, enjoy all the types of banking facilities right at their doorsteps conveniently through these mobile branches."

Prakash said in view of the limited network connectivity in the Union Territory, the bank has commissioned these mobile branches to cover remote and unbanked areas.

Also Read

Need to work in mission mode to help artisans in remote areas: PM Modi

NRSC, IIRS to conduct study of Joshimath through satellite images

Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

Punjab & Sind Bank open 25 new branches across India, takes total to 1,553

Andhra Pradesh CM virtually launches 4G services for remote areas

Gita Press doing great job of selflessly taking holy books to masses: Shah

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 13.48 cr aid for boosting religious tourism

India's position is clear on Myanmar, says External Affairs Ministry

Protests against 'Adipurush' in UP, Ayodhya seers seek ban on its screening

Amit Shah to attend series of events during his 2-day stay in Gujarat

Topics :Jammu & Kashmir BankJammu and KashmirLadakh

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story