Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved funds worth Rs 1.50 crore for developing Shri Kaledungar Rai Temple complex, a historical religious tourist place located in Jaisalmer

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan govt announces Rs 13.48 cr aid for boosting religious tourism

Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
The Rajasthan government on Monday sanctioned Rs 13.48 crore to promote religious tourism at Nagaur, Jaisalmer and Alwar regions of the state.

A spokesperson said the state government has been continuously working to promote religious tourism and develop various facilities for pilgrims at these places.

Under the initiative, Rs 3.10 crore has been sanctioned for Butati in Nagaur district, Rs 1.65 crore for Ghatveshwar Mahadev Temple, Rs 1.61 crore for Harmal Das Ji Maharaj Temple and Rs 1.36 crore for improving facilities at Dargah Hazrat Samman Badi Khatu.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved funds worth Rs 1.50 crore for developing Shri Kaledungar Rai Temple complex, a historical religious tourist place located in Jaisalmer.

Besides an aid of Rs 4.24 crore has been sanctioned for the development work of Mataji Mandir and Ganga Mata Mandir, Talvriksha located at Bansur Fort in Alwar district.

Notably, the announcement in this regard was made in the 2023-24 budget.

The desert state will go to polls later this year.

tourismReligious tourismRajasthan government

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Next Story