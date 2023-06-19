Home / India News / Amit Shah to attend series of events during his 2-day stay in Gujarat

Amit Shah to attend series of events during his 2-day stay in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on two-day visit to his home state, Gujarat, during which he will engage in a series of public events and pray at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad

IANS Gandhinagar
Amit Shah to attend series of events during his 2-day stay in Gujarat

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on two-day visit to his home state, Gujarat, during which he will engage in a series of public events and pray at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

Shah will reach Ahmedabad late Monday evening. The following day, he has a lineup of five public engagements -- the 'Mangla Aarti' at the Jagannath Temple, located in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad, starting at approximately 3.45 a.m; around 9.15 a.m. he will inaugurate a park in New Ranip, Ahmedabad, which has been developed by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He will also dedicate a newly constructed Jagatpur railway flyover in the Chandlodia area. This project is the result of a collaborative effort between the AMC and Railways, aiming to improve transportation infrastructure in the region.

Continuing with his engagements, Shah will also inaugurate a public park developed by CREDAI Ahmedabad, offering a much-needed recreational space for the general public.

The Home Minister will participate in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Trimurti Hospital, situated in the Bavla area of Ahmedabad.

--IANS

janvi/dpb

 

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Amit Shah to hold high level review meetings regarding J&K and Ladakh

Home Minister Amit Shah meets President Murmu after Manipur visit

Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in poll-bound Nagaland on Feb 20

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland, address rally in Mon

Cybertruck's prototype spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane: Report

HC stays order allowing banks to declare account as fraud without hearing

Rain lashes parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon, brings respite from heat

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

HC seeks Centre's stand on challenge to ban on fixed dose combination drugs

Topics :Amit ShahGujarat

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story