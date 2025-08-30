J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

Amid inclement weather prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones.
The statement comes in the aftermath of two fresh incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Ramban and Reasi districts that left 11 persons, including seven members of a family, dead and one person missing.
The chief minister expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths. While four people of a family lost their lives and one person went missing at Rajgarh in Ramban, a couple and their five children were buried alive in a landslide at Badder village in Mahore area of Reasi district.
Taking note of the continuous heavy rains, the chief minister appealed to people to remain alert, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories.
"He has directed the district administration and disaster management authorities to remain on the ground, ensure round-the-clock monitoring, carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones, and provide immediate relief and all possible assistance to the affected families," the chief minister's office said in a post on X.
Abdullah has further instructed the concerned departments to remain vigilant, coordinate closely, and take every precautionary measure to safeguard lives in the inclement weather.
On the Ramban incident, the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.
