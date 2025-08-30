J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

Amid inclement weather prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones.

The statement comes in the aftermath of two fresh incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Ramban and Reasi districts that left 11 persons, including seven members of a family, dead and one person missing.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths. While four people of a family lost their lives and one person went missing at Rajgarh in Ramban, a couple and their five children were buried alive in a landslide at Badder village in Mahore area of Reasi district.