Home / India News / J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

Taking note of the continuous heavy rains, the chief minister appealed to people to remain alert, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories

Omar Abdullah, Omar
The chief minister expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid inclement weather prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones.

The statement comes in the aftermath of two fresh incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Ramban and Reasi districts that left 11 persons, including seven members of a family, dead and one person missing.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths. While four people of a family lost their lives and one person went missing at Rajgarh in Ramban, a couple and their five children were buried alive in a landslide at Badder village in Mahore area of Reasi district.

Taking note of the continuous heavy rains, the chief minister appealed to people to remain alert, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories.

"He has directed the district administration and disaster management authorities to remain on the ground, ensure round-the-clock monitoring, carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones, and provide immediate relief and all possible assistance to the affected families," the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

Abdullah has further instructed the concerned departments to remain vigilant, coordinate closely, and take every precautionary measure to safeguard lives in the inclement weather.

On the Ramban incident, the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No payment to employee seeking another job against natural justice: HC

One killed in blast at illegal firework manufacturing unit in Kannur

Maratha quota stir enters day 2: Hunger strike, traffic snarls, and more

Odisha fertiliser crisis: Naveen Patnaik warns of supply gaps, farmer woes

Politics has no retirement age, contribution lasts a lifetime: Uma Bharti

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirKashmirlandslide

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story