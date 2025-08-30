Maratha quota stir enters day 2: Hunger strike, traffic snarls, and more

The Maratha quota protest in Mumbai entered its second day on Saturday, with activist Manoj Jarange continuing his indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. He began the fast on Friday, demanding a 10 per cent quota in education and jobs for the Maratha community.

Jarange has declared that he will not leave the city until the demand is met. He also warned that he would stop consuming water within two days if the government delayed a decision.

“We are not asking for a share from the OBC quota. We only want recognition under the Kunbi category where eligible,” he said.

Why is the protest happening? The Marathas are one of the largest communities in Maharashtra, many of whom work in farming. Jarange wants all Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. This would make them eligible for reservation benefits. OBC leaders have opposed the move, saying it would reduce their share. Jarange has countered that Marathas are only asking for what is rightfully theirs, not for a reduction in OBC quota. Heavy turnout at protest despite police limits The police had initially allowed Jarange’s protest for just one day, later extending it till Saturday. Jarange criticised this, saying, “Instead of playing games of giving one-day extensions, announce reservations.”

Police had capped the number of protesters at 5,000, but thousands more gathered, many arriving in long convoys of vehicles from Jalna and other districts. Jarange demanded proper parking arrangements for his supporters’ vehicles, warning that they would park on the roads otherwise. City disruption and rain troubles Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and surrounding areas were brought to a standstill as protesters took to the roads. Several BEST buses and private vehicles were stranded for hours. At least 24 bus routes were affected, while suburban trains ran with slight delays. The situation has added pressure on the city, which is also in the middle of the 10-day Ganapati festival.

Rain since Friday worsened the condition at Azad Maidan, where puddles formed overnight. Protesters complained of a lack of food, water and toilets, alleging that shops near the site had been shut. Some also claimed public toilets had been locked. Many were seen cooking food on the roadside near CSMT. BMC provides facilities, security during Maratha protest The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had provided facilities, including 29 toilets at Azad Maidan, three mobile units along Mahatma Gandhi Road, and portable toilets near the Metro site. It also spread gravel on muddy paths. The BMC said all pay-and-use toilets nearby had been made free. Protesters, however, said the facilities were inadequate.

Mumbai police cancelled all leaves for personnel and deployed more than 2,000 officers, supported by CRPF, CISF and RAF teams. The Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force were seen managing crowds at CSMT. On Friday night, Mumbai police had apologised on social media for the inconvenience caused to commuters due to incoming protesters and vehicles. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to Mumbaikars as their commute towards South Mumbai was affected due to entry of large number of people and vehicles into the city for the ongoing agitation. We worked hard and tried our best to minimise the inconvenience," wrote Mumbai Police on X.

CM Devendra Fadnavis’ response Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government was positive about addressing the concerns of Marathas, if they were social and financial in nature. He said the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha issues was examining Jarange’s demands and a solution would be found “within the constitutional framework”. On Friday, the state extended the tenure of taluka-level genealogy committees till June 2026. These panels verify old records and issue caste validity certificates to Marathas who can prove Kunbi ancestry. The move aligns with the extension of a high-level committee headed by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde. Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government was ready for talks.

BJP legislator Parinay Fuke cautioned against agreeing to “unconstitutional” demands, warning of backlash from OBC groups. Uddhav Thackeray and other Opposition leaders urged immediate talks with Jarange. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) argued the Centre must remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census. BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye accused the Opposition of failing to resolve the issue when it was in power. Several Opposition MPs and MLAs visited Jarange at Azad Maidan on Friday to show their support. Jarange’s past protests This is Jarange’s eighth protest since 2023. In January this year, he ended a hunger strike on the sixth day after assurances from the government. Then he had warned that if promises were not implemented, he would lead a bigger protest in Mumbai.