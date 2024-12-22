Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J&K CM urges south Indian filmmakers to promote state's natural beauty

While there is no precise estimate of the south Indian film industry's size, a 2022 report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) valued it at approximately Rs 74,900 crore

He also highlighted the destination wedding market, a major commercial business opportunity now. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 3:41 PM IST
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has stressed the importance of using south Indian cinema to promote the natural beauty of Jammu and Kashmir as part of a broader strategy to boost tourism in the region.

The chief minister also expressed a desire to engage more with filmmakers from the south Indian industry, which he believes has been overlooked so far.

"The places we should be focusing on where the money is there, the budgets are big are actually the south Indian film industry. That, for reasons of arrogance or ignorance, we have consciously ignored up until now. So they are the ones with movie budgets of Rs 300-400 crore," Abdullah told PTI during a recent interview.

The chief minister observed the tourism sector would benefit greatly if films depicted the scenic beauty of Jammu and Kashmir, as he highlighted the historical connection with Bollywood that, he said, had played an important role in establishing the valley as a favourite honeymoon destination for generations of Indians.

This strategy, according to Abdullah, would serve a dual purpose -- it would not only display the scenic beauty of the region in south Indian films but also promote Kashmir as an attractive travel destination among tourists from south India who had not traditionally viewed the valley as a vacation spot.

While there is no precise estimate of the south Indian film industry's size, a 2022 report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) valued it at approximately Rs 74,900 crore.

The report, titled "Regional is the New National Way Forward for the South India Media and Entertainment Industry", showed that the south Indian film industry accounted for 35 per cent of the total media and entertainment market share, maintaining its relevance despite rapid technological advancements.

According to media consultancy firm Ormax Media, Tollywood -- the Telugu-language film industry -- brought in around USD 212 million last year, surpassing Bollywood's earnings of USD 197 million.

Abdullah mentioned the possibilities of marketing Jammu and Kashmir as a prime filming location for films and video albums. These have more time for shoot preparation but can easily boast high budgets.

He also highlighted the destination wedding market, a major commercial business opportunity now.

By targeting these avenues, Abdullah aims to give a boost to the tourism industry and showcase the unparalleled beauty of Jammu and Kashmir to a wider audience.

The chief minister said a proposal had been made for opening some new destinations in Kashmir. "We have actually put together a proposal and are trying to see if we can get multilateral agency funding.

