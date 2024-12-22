Cubbon Reads event in Bengaluru park stopped, organisers claim harassment

Members of Cubbon Reads, a 'silent reading group' in Bengaluru, have alleged they were driven out of a public park by horticulture authorities and threatened with an FIR and a fine Rs 35,000 for using the space.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Cubbon Reads claimed they had gathered at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate a ‘Secret Santa’ book exchange event. However, they alleged they were "bullied" and "kicked out" by the park authorities.

“They have bullied and evicted not just readers but many other well-meaning groups: a group of botanists studying mushrooms, birdwatchers, dancers, designers holding peaceful discussions, free yoga groups (whose mats were confiscated while videos were shot without permission), and even running clubs. Incidentally, most of these groups consist of young people. We also heard about how they harassed skaters not too long ago,” a post by the Cubbon Reads community read.

According to the book club, their books were confiscated, and the organisers were asked to pay a fine of Rs 35,000 for using the park premises. They also alleged they were threatened with an FIR for conducting a gathering without prior permission and were let off only after submitting a written apology.

Cubbon Reads also shared a video which shows a security personnel, grabbing books of readers who came to attend the event, having an argument with the members. The books were handed over after two hours, with the group claiming it happened only after the intervention of their lawyers. “They threatened to damage the careers of our curators, demeaned those among us who couldn't speak Kannada, and outright bullied us with threats of an FIR and a Rs 35,000 fine,” the group said.

What did the authorities say?

According to a Deccan Herald report, any gathering of more than 20 people requires prior permission from the authorities. However, the footfall for the 'Secret Santa' event exceeded 500, with the authorities claiming it was closer to 1,000.

Kusuma G, Deputy Director of Horticulture at Cubbon Park, told the publication that the group had not obtained prior permission and its members were creating a public nuisance. She stated there were hundreds of people shouting, screaming, and carrying plastic covers inside the park.

Kusuma G also explained that a fee of Rs 30,000 and a security deposit of Rs 20,000 are required to hold any event at the park.

What is Cubbon Reads?

Cubbon Reads is a quiet reading community that began in January 2023 in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park. Founded by Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu, the initiative encourages individuals to gather and read silently in a communal setting. The group meets every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at tree 3265 in Cubbon Park.