J&K govt to allot land to landless families hit by floods: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said five 'marlas' of land would be given to the landless people in the flood affected areas of the Union territory, and the paperwork for it was under process.

Replying to a question in the assembly by BJP MLA from Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, on whether a fresh rehabilitation policy has been formulated for the victims of the recent floods in J-K, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government has not formulated any fresh policy.

"Landless people affected by the flood will be given five marlas (one marla = 25.2929 sq metre) of land on lease wherever available. The documentary process is on," the CM announced.