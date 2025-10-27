Home / India News / J&K govt to allot land to landless families hit by floods: Omar Abdullah

Landless people affected by the flood will be given five marlas (one marla is equal to 25.2929 sq metre) of land on lease wherever available, Omar said

Abdullah said the Centre sent a team for flood assessment in the UT which completed its task (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said five 'marlas' of land would be given to the landless people in the flood affected areas of the Union territory, and the paperwork for it was under process.

Replying to a question in the assembly by BJP MLA from Jammu North, Sham Lal Sharma, on whether a fresh rehabilitation policy has been formulated for the victims of the recent floods in J-K, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government has not formulated any fresh policy.

"Landless people affected by the flood will be given five marlas (one marla = 25.2929 sq metre) of land on lease wherever available. The documentary process is on," the CM announced.

He, however, said the government does not indulge in regional politics "like the member does".

Abdullah said the Centre sent a team for flood assessment in the UT which completed its task.

"The team did an assessment and went back. (Union) Home minister (Amit Shah) also visited. We did the damage assessment and found that there were more losses in Jammu region than in Kashmir. We have prepared a report which will go to the Centre. As soon as we get the money, it will be dispersed accordingly," the chief minister added.

Topics :Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirFloods in India

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

