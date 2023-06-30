Home / India News / J&K L-G Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu camp

J&K L-G Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu camp

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar camp here on Friday.

Press Trust of India Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Amid multi-layer security, the first batch of more than 3,400 pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on Saturday on the twin tracks of the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Topics :Manoj SinhaJammu and KashmirAmarnath pilgrimsAmarnath yatra

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

