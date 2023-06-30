Home / India News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 25 degrees C, light rain likely

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25 degrees C, light rain likely

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi records a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Overcast skies with light rain are expected on Friday in the national capital which recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity in the city was 92 per cent around 8:30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was in the satisfactory (92) category around 8:40 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Topics :DelhiweatherRainfallweather forecastRain

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

