Telangana CM KCR to distribute Podu land documents to beneficiaries today

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the District Police Office building complex and also Integrated District Offices complex and address employees

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday will distribute Podu land (shift cultivation) documents to beneficiaries in Asifabad and also address a public meeting there, official sources said.

Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, will reach the Komuram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters at 1 PM and unveil the statue of Gond martyr and Telangana fighter Komuram Bheem.

After paying floral tributes to the statue, he will inaugurate District BRS Party office building and unveil a statue of Kotnak Bheem Rao and pay floral tributes

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the District Police Office building complex and also Integrated District Offices complex and address employees.

He will return to Hyderabad after addressing a public meeting.

Rao had earlier said the state government will distribute four lakh acres of 'Podu' land titles to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries.

Topics :TelanganaKCRChandrasekhar RaoTelangana govt

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

