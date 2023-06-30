Telangana CM KCR to distribute Podu land documents to beneficiaries today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday will distribute Podu land (shift cultivation) documents to beneficiaries in Asifabad and also address a public meeting there, official sources said.

Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, will reach the Komuram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters at 1 PM and unveil the statue of Gond martyr and Telangana fighter Komuram Bheem.

After paying floral tributes to the statue, he will inaugurate District BRS Party office building and unveil a statue of Kotnak Bheem Rao and pay floral tributes



The Chief Minister will inaugurate the District Police Office building complex and also Integrated District Offices complex and address employees.

He will return to Hyderabad after addressing a public meeting.

Rao had earlier said the state government will distribute four lakh acres of 'Podu' land titles to 1.5 lakh beneficiaries.