Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Gurugram DC orders strict implementation of GRAP IV as air quality worsens

Gurugram DC orders strict implementation of GRAP IV as air quality worsens

In compliance with the restrictions of GRAP 4, instructions were given to conduct classes in hybrid mode in all schools except classes 10th and 12th

Pollution, India Pollution
As per the order, many restrictions have been imposed, including change in office timings of government employees (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Gurugram
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gurugram DC Ajay Kumar has ordered officials to strictly implement the restrictions of GRAP 4 due to increasing air pollution.

As per the order, many restrictions have been imposed, including change in office timings of government employees, work from home in private institutions, classes in hybrid mode in schools, ban on construction and demolition activities.

As per the orders issued by the DC, employees in all government offices will come to the office at 9:30 in the morning and will render their services till 5:30 in the evening. In all municipal bodies, the timings would be from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The DC has issued an advisory for all private institutions to work from home till further orders.

In compliance with the restrictions of GRAP 4, instructions were given to conduct classes in hybrid mode in all schools except classes 10th and 12th.

"Under the restrictions of GRAP 4, there will be a ban on public and private construction and demolition activities including highways and flyovers in the district. There will be a ban on vehicles carrying construction material on unpaved roads. There will be a ban on burning garbage in the open, use of polythene and polluting substances will also be banned," read the order.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania arrested: All we know

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife, in-laws arrested in suicide case

Realty firm Signature Global to recognise Rs 10k cr revenue by Mar 2026

Consortium of 6 top Australian universities to set up campus in Gurugram

Emaar to invest Rs 1k cr in G'gram housing project, targets 2.5k cr revenue

Topics :Air Quality IndexGurugramEnvironment pollutionair pollutionair pollution in IndiaAir quality

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story