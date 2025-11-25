J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

Police have initiated a probe into the alleged tax evasion and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) irregularities by two educational institutions in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.
The authorities have also registered a case against another educational institution under the Unlawful activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
"Baramulla Police initiated inquiry into Al Huda and Salfia Educational Trusts in Baramulla over Tax evasion/FCRA irregularities & land issues. Probe ongoing," Baramulla police said in a post on its X handle.
It said an FIR has been registered under the UAPA against Idarah Fallah-u-Darain society for alleged unlawful activities.
"Raids conducted; detentions made & unauthorized donation boxes seized. Investigation ongoing to maintain peace & rule of law," the police added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app