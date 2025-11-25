Home / India News / J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

J&K police probe 'tax evasion' by two educational institutes in Baramulla

The authorities have also registered a case against another educational institution under the Unlawful activities Prevention Act (UAPA)

Pahalgam terror attack
It said an FIR has been registered under the UAPA against Idarah Fallah-u-Darain society for alleged unlawful activities | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Police have initiated a probe into the alleged tax evasion and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) irregularities by two educational institutions in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The authorities have also registered a case against another educational institution under the Unlawful activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"Baramulla Police initiated inquiry into Al Huda and Salfia Educational Trusts in Baramulla over Tax evasion/FCRA irregularities & land issues. Probe ongoing," Baramulla police said in a post on its X handle.

It said an FIR has been registered under the UAPA against Idarah Fallah-u-Darain society for alleged unlawful activities.

"Raids conducted; detentions made & unauthorized donation boxes seized. Investigation ongoing to maintain peace & rule of law," the police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirtax evasiontax evadersBaramulla

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

