Home / India News / J-K rains: Railways cancel 68 trains till Sept 30 in Jammu, 24 to resume

J-K rains: Railways cancel 68 trains till Sept 30 in Jammu, 24 to resume

Rail traffic has remained suspended in the Jammu railway division for the past eight days due to misalignment and breaches at multiple locations

Indian Railways
Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of 68 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra stations.
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 6:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of 68 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra stations till September 30, while 24 trains are scheduled to resume, officials said.

Rail traffic has remained suspended in the Jammu railway division for the past eight days due to misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in the Pathankot-Jammu section following the recent heavy rains and flash floods.

Scores of people, especially pilgrims, were stranded as heavy rains lashed the Jammu region August 26 (Tuesday) onwards, severely disrupting rail and road traffic. A landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra claimed 34 lives. The Jammu region recorded its heaviest rainfall since 1910, at 380 mm by Wednesday.

"To facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, the following train services are being run: Jammu Tawi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (2 shuttle services), Jammu Tawi-Kolkata, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi," an official said.

Four trains have been inducted in the Jammu-Katra section for shuttle service that will operate from September 1 to 15, the official said.

The Railways restored the operation of Sampark Kranti and Sealdah Express trains, Kantri Express, Vande Bharat, Trivandrum Express and shuttle services.

"Shuttle services have been started with the induction of two pairs of trains to facilitate the movement of locals and stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra have started," the official said, adding that Jammu-Kolkata and Vaishno Devi-New Delhi trains are running.

The Vande Bharat train will resume operation from September 7.

A total of 5,784 stranded passengers have been ferried in seven trains from Jammu for their onward journey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Navarro's jibe rekindles Indian-Americans' caste discourse

US ICE to gain access to Paragon spyware after Biden order dropped

Delhi tops 1,000 mm rainfall as wet spell continues into September

DRI imposes ₹102 cr penalty on actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Jarange ends hunger strike as Maharashtra govt accepts Maratha quota demand

Topics :heavy rainsJammu and KashmirJammuTrains

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story