Home / India News / Delhi tops 1,000 mm rainfall as wet spell continues into September

Delhi tops 1,000 mm rainfall as wet spell continues into September

Delhi had crossed its annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm on August 14, the fastest such development since 2021, when this mark was reached on August 1

Delhi Rains, Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more showers are expected in the coming hours, with forecasts indicating light to moderate rainfall at several places in Delhi. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi has breached 1,000 mm of rainfall for the season as rain continues to lash the national capital and its surrounding region. The city had already crossed its annual average rainfall mark of 774 mm last month.

Dark clouds hovered over the skyline, and steady rain was witnessed from morning hours, keeping the city wet throughout the day. The city crossed the 1,000-mm mark after two continuous days of intermittent showers lashed the city.

Breaking down the data, Delhi had recorded 963.4 mm of rainfall till August 31 this year. It received another 37.8 mm on September 1 and 16 mm till 5.30 pm on Tuesday, pushing the total past 1,000 mm.

Delhi had crossed its annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm on August 14, the fastest such development since 2021, when this mark was reached on August 1.

According to the data, August this year ended with a monthly rainfall of 400.1 mm, which is 72 per cent above the long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm. This made it the wettest August since 2010, when Delhi had recorded 455.1 mm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more showers are expected in the coming hours, with forecasts indicating light to moderate rainfall at several places in Delhi.

The city is currently under a yellow alert ("be aware"), as per the IMD's colour-coded system.

The weather department has also urged residents to follow the dos and don'ts it has issued for extreme weather conditions. Moderate to heavy rain has been forecast for the city, with precautionary guidelines circulated by the department.

Till 5.30 pm, the city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 16 mm of rainfall, while other stations reported 20.6 mm at Ridge, 8.9 mm at Lodhi Road, and 7.8 mm at Palam, IMD data showed.

Intermittent rains also lashed Delhi on Monday. In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, the city's primary weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road received 35.2 mm. Other stations reported higher rainfall, with Aya Nagar recording 95 mm and Palam 57.4 mm, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the intermittent rains in the national capital also kept the maximum temperature below average at 29.4 degrees Celsius, 5.1 notches below normal. The minimum settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius, 4.8 notches below normal, according to the weather department.

For Wednesday, the weather department has forecast a cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 52, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DRI imposes ₹102 cr penalty on actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Jarange ends hunger strike as Maharashtra govt accepts Maratha quota demand

Premium

How monsoon damage is forcing India to plug gaps in tracking infra losses

IMD weather: North India braces for severe rains; red, yellow alerts issued

Yamuna breaches evacuation mark; Delhi CM says govt fully prepared

Topics :Delhi-NCRDelhi weathermonsoon rainfall

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story