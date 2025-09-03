Home / India News / Datanomics: Navarro's jibe rekindles Indian-Americans' caste discourse

Datanomics: Navarro's jibe rekindles Indian-Americans' caste discourse

Caste has occasionally surfaced as a point of tension among Indian Americans

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
premium
Although the term “Brahmins” is sometimes used in the US to signify “elites,” his comment has reignited debates on caste, both in India and within the Indian American diaspora. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
White House Trade Councillor Peter Navarro stirred a controversy on Monday with remarks linked to the ongoing India-US tariff dispute. Commenting on India’s sale of oil refined from Russian crude to Western countries, Navarro alleged that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.” 
Although the term “Brahmins” is sometimes used in the US to signify “elites,” his comment has reignited debates on caste, both in India and within the Indian American diaspora.
  Most Indian-Americans identify as upper-caste Hindus 
The Carnegie Endowment’s Indian American Attitudes Survey 2024 found that a majority of Indian Americans in the US identified as upper-caste Hindus, while 32% did not identify with any caste. 
 
  Strong support for anti-caste measures in US  On caste-related policies in the US, 49% of Indian Americans supported anti-caste measures and 28% somewhat supported them. These measures refer to policies aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination. Support for anti-caste policies was strong across different groups of Indian Americans, with US-born citizens expressing the highest level of support.
 
  Hindus have a dominant share among respondents  The survey shows that 55 per cent of respondents identified themselves as Hindus, 14 per cent as Muslims, and 8 per cent as Christians. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US ICE to gain access to Paragon spyware after Biden order dropped

Delhi tops 1,000 mm rainfall as wet spell continues into September

DRI imposes ₹102 cr penalty on actress Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case

Jarange ends hunger strike as Maharashtra govt accepts Maratha quota demand

Premium

How monsoon damage is forcing India to plug gaps in tracking infra losses

Topics :White HouseUS tariffsPeter Navarro

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story