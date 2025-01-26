J-K: Tiranga Yatra with 500 participants in Uri marks 76th Republic Day

To commemorate India's 76th Republic Day, a grand Tiranga Yatra was organised in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The march, which started from NS Bridge and concluded at the Kalapahar Brigade Auditorium, saw the enthusiastic participation of 500 individuals, including students from the Army Goodwill School, Uri, and government schools across the district.

The event was further enriched by the presence of teachers, civil administration representatives, and local residents, all joining hands to celebrate the spirit of unity and patriotism.

The Tiranga Yatra served as a vibrant symbol of the community's dedication to India's democratic values and its diverse cultural heritage. As the tricolour fluttered high, the event underscored the resilience and unity of the people of Uri, who proudly celebrated the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

As India celebrated its 76th Republic Day, people across the country showed great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs filled the air, and individuals were adorned in the colors of the flag, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation. The atmosphere was vibrant, as the entire country came together to honor its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined the celebration as the chief guest of this year.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

PM Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Around 10,000 special guests were invited to witness the parade, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These special guests from different walks of life were the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat.'. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

Tableaux from 16 state governments and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' participated in the parade this year.