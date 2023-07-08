Home / India News / Water level rising fast in Jhelum, tributaries due to continued rain in J&K

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
The water level in the Jhelum river and its tributaries has risen rapidly over a few hours due to heavy rainfall at many places in Kashmir, even as authorities have advised the people living near the embankments of water bodies to remain alert and avoid venturing near the water.

The water in some of the water bodies is flowing close to the flood-alert level at many places, officials said.

An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) department on Saturday said the valley received a considerable amount of rainfall during the night and the "water level (discharge) in the tributaries or nallahs of the Jhelum basin is expected to rise in the coming hours".

He added that the water level in the Jhelum is also on the rise and it is being monitored.

Those residing close to these tributaries or nallahs have been advised to remain alert and vigilant, the official said.

"People should avoid venturing near them," he added.

The water level is expected to experience a rising trend until Sunday, he said.

Heavy to very heavy rain continued in many parts of Kashmir for the second day on Saturday. Some places witnessed a record rainfall over a 24-hour period in the month of July.

A few areas in the higher reaches, including near the Amarnath cave shrine, experienced snowfall.

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended for the second consecutive day on Saturday due to inclement weather conditions.

The meteorological department said intermittent light to moderate rain is likely to continue at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places of the Jammu division.

From July 10 to 14, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy, with intermittent thundershowers at a few places towards the evening or early morning, the department said.

The MeT office has asked those living in the lower catchment areas to remain alert as there is a possibility of flash floods, landslides or mudslides.

Temporary waterlogging and minor floods in low-lying areas may also be witnessed, it said.

The weather system can lead to a temporary disruption of surface transportation over the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Mughal Road, the Srinagar-Leh highway and other major hilly roads, the officials said.

Light snowfall at a few places in the higher reaches of the Kashmir division may also occur, they added.

The administration in several districts has issued advisories to people, asking them to remain cautious, and set up control rooms for any eventuality.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirrains

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

