Home / India News / Jadavpur University convocation illegal, seeking legal opinion: Bengal guv

Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, said he was trying to find a legally acceptable solution protecting the interests of students

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday termed the Jadavpur University convocation as illegal and said he was currently seeking legal advice to ensure that students do not face any issues regarding the validity of their degrees.

Stating that Sunday's convocation was unlawful and unauthorised, Bose expressed concern over apprehensions of students and their parents regarding the validity of the degrees issued by JU because they contained the signature of officiating vice-chancellor Buddadeb Sau who was removed by him before the event.

Bose, who is also the chancellor of state-run universities, said he was trying to find a legally acceptable solution protecting the interests of students.

"In the JU case, my first priority is the future of students. Because of uncalled actions from certain sections, the students should not suffer. There are serious charges and apprehensions raised by the students and their parents that the degrees issued will be invalid. I am getting legal opinion," he said.

"As the chancellor, I have two options. One is to fight a case and score a point. That is not my intention. My intention is to see that from this campus students are safe, how to protect their interests and try to find a legally acceptable solution," he added.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan said the Bose is likely to move Calcutta High Court against JU for organising the annual convocation despite his objection.

"The chancellor has sought legal advice to move Calcutta High Court against the convocation," an official of Raj Bhavan said.

Bose had removed Sau on disciplinary grounds on Saturday evening. A day later, the state government reinstated him as the officiating VC.

Mathematics professor Sau was appointed as the officiating VC in August.

The chancellor has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into several complaints received by his office against Sau.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

