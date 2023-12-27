Home / India News / CAA is law of the land, no one can stop its implementation: HM Amit Shah

CAA is law of the land, no one can stop its implementation: HM Amit Shah

Shah expressed confidence that the party will secure more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron camp had secured 18 seats

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the inauguration of IFFCO's Nano DAP (Liquid) Plant, at Kalol in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue.

Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library here, Shah said it is the commitment of the party to implement the CAA.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shah expressed confidence that the party will secure more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron camp had secured 18 seats.

The Bengal BJP media cell shared a list of pointers of Shah's speech at the closed-door programme. Later in the evening, it also shared a few video clips of Shah's speech.

"We have to work to form a BJP government in West Bengal after the next assembly polls. A BJP government will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and providing citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA," he said at the party programme, the video clip of which was shared by the BJP's media wing.

Shah launched a scathing attack on Banerjee for misleading people on the issue of CAA.

"At times, she tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he said.

The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA, which was passed by Parliament in 2019.

The promise of implementing the controversial CAA had been a major poll plank of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The saffron party's leaders consider it a plausible factor that led to the rise of the BJP in Bengal.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Also Read

No one can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

CAA final draft likely to be ready by March 30, 2024: Union min Ajay Mishra

Court clears way for Thai Parliament to pick new PM, 3 months after polls

IIM (Amendment) Bill introduced in LS amid disruptions over Manipur issue

Gujarat police to coordinate with passengers who returned from France

LIVE: Approximately 110 flights delayed in Delhi due to dense fog

BSF, Punjab Police recover made-in-China drone from Tarn Taran district

Large number of farmers benefited from purchase of Shree Anna at MSP: Yogi

Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiHome MinistryIndian constitutionConstitutionBJP

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story