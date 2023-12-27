LIVE: Approximately 110 flights delayed in Delhi due to dense fog

Delhi Airport is grappling with delays that are impacting around 110 flights on Wednesday morning due to dense fog. The delays are affecting both domestic and international arrivals and departures. Some trains have also been delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital with temperature dropping to almost seven degrees today. The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning of 'dense to very dense' fog in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 27th-29th December and over isolated pockets of North Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 27th December. Assam's Tezpur was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 earlier today at 5:53 am as per the National Center for Seismology. The minor earthquake reported no casualties though it caused a momentary stir among residents. The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, has recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Mari Kamboke village of Tarn Taran district. 'The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," BSF said a release. Earlier on Tuesday, the force also recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district. The packets were allegedly dropped using a drone. The US government on Tuesday said that it had shot down twelve attack drones and five missiles, which it claimed were launched by the Iran-backed Houthis. The USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group are in the southern Red Sea as part of a US-led coalition meant to protect shipping lanes from attack by the Houthis in the key Bab el-Mandeb strait, according to The Times of Israel.