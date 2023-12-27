Home / India News / LIVE: Approximately 110 flights delayed in Delhi due to dense fog
LIVE: Approximately 110 flights delayed in Delhi due to dense fog

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dense fog seen in Delhi early morning. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
8:54 AM

8:37 AM

Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Assam's Tezpur

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ''Parasite'' dies, say reports

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ''Parasite'' dies, say reports. Earlier the PTI reported that Lee was found unconscious at an unidentified Seoul location. South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park.
 

BSF, Punjab Police recover made-in-China drone from Tarn Taran district

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, has recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Mari Kamboke village of Tarn Taran district. 'The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," BSF said a release.

Trains delayed due to fog and low visibility in Delhi

Minor earthquake of magnitude 3.4 strikes Assam's Tezpur

Assam's Tezpur was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 earlier today at 5:53 am as per the National Center for Seismology. The minor earthquake reported no casualties though it caused a momentary stir among residents.
First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:46 AM IST

