Jaipur emerges as MICE tourism hotspot, driven by JLF and Jewellery Show

Meeting Incentive Conference and Exhibition (MICE) tourism is seeing a surge in Jaipur, thanks to events, conferences, and exhibitions like the Jaipur Literature Festival and the Jaipur Jewellery Show.

Rajasthan tourism, especially in Pink City, will now get a further boost by becoming the host of the IIFA25, according to hospitality industry experts.

In the last decade, many big national and international events have been organised in the state capital.

Some small or big event keeps happening here throughout the year. JLF and jewellery shows are prominent among these.

“Thousands of people from all over the world come to participate in these events. Apart from this, three to four big doctors’ meet, buyer-seller meet of domestic and foreign companies, and dealers’ meet keep happening every year. Being a tourist city, Jaipur's tourism industry also sees a big benefit from these events. This is because after coming to Jaipur, the participants go to see the city's tourist places, heritage monuments, and the old city,” said Karan Singh, a travel agent.

Industries connected with tourism also get a big boost as persons attending these events also use taxis and buy jewellery, textiles, and handicrafts from traditional markets of the city, Singh added.

People associated with the tourism industry in Rajasthan are also happy since Rajasthan became the host city of the ‘IIFA25 Celebration’.

They believe that the event will give wings to tourism in the state.

In such a situation, tourism industry experts say that the government should make policies to promote MICE tourism further in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari said that the IIFA Awards will promote tourism in Rajasthan. “During the event, well-known Bollywood stars and film personalities will be our guests in Jaipur. Through this event, the unique culture and tourism of Rajasthan will get more strength on the global stage. IIFA Awards and activities will be organised in various segments for three days. This will increase investment in the tourism sector, create employment opportunities, and benefit all areas related to tourism,” Diya Kumari said.