Jaishankar meets Maldivian Prez Muizzu, seeks to reset bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu here on Saturday and emphasised New Delhi's commitment to deepen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of the people in the two countries and the region.

Jaishankar is on a three-day official visit to Maldives to reset the bilateral relationship, the first high-level trip from India after the archipelago nation's pro-China president Muizzu assumed office last year.

"Privileged to call on President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Conveyed greetings of PM @NarendraModi. Committed to deepening India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our people and the region," Jaishankar posted on X along with a photograph of the meeting.