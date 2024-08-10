Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Centre extends deadline for Ravi, Beas Waters Tribunal report till Aug 2025

Centre extends deadline for Ravi, Beas Waters Tribunal report till Aug 2025

The extension comes as part of a series of delays in the submission of the tribunal's report

Beas riverBeas river
Centre has extended the deadline for the Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal to submit its report by another year. Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has extended the deadline for the Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal to submit its report by another year, moving the deadline to August 5, 2025.

The extension comes as part of a series of delays in the submission of the tribunal's report, which has been pending since its constitution in April 1986 under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Ravi and Beas Waters Tribunal was established to address disputes and verify claims related to the Punjab Settlement, according to an official gazette notification.

Initially, the tribunal submitted its report on January 30, 1987. However, the central government sought further clarification and guidance on certain aspects of the report, leading to multiple extensions over the years.

The most recent extension, as stated in the government's notification, acknowledges the "enormous exercise" undertaken by the tribunal in preparing its report.

In consideration of the extensive work required, the government deemed it necessary to provide additional time for the tribunal to complete its task.

More From This Section

Excise policy cases: SC to hear BRS leader Kavitha's pleas on August 12

Jaishankar meets Maldives Defence Min Maumoon, discusses maritime security

President Murmu conferred with Timor-Leste's highest civilian award

Over 1200 personnel of NDRF, Army deployed for relief operation in Wayanad

India to introduce UPI payment service in Maldives: EAM Jaishankar

This marks the latest in a long line of extensions, reflecting the complexity of the issues at hand and the ongoing challenges in resolving inter-state water disputes.

The original deadline for the tribunal's report has been extended numerous times, with the latest amendment replacing the previous deadline of August 5, 2024, with the new date in 2025.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh prefers India over China to execute $1 billion river project

Kalu, Kundalika rivers near danger mark following heavy rains in Maha

BCB seeks Bangladesh army's assurance for hosting women's T20 World Cup

People have to fight against 'dictatorship' in country, says Sisodia

Latest LIVE: SC to hear K Kavitha's pleas in excise policy case on August 12

Topics :River projectsInter-state water disputesPunjab

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story