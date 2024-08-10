President Murmu conferred with Timor-Leste's highest civilian award

President Droupadi Murmu was conferred the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest civilian award, by her counterpart Jos Ramos-Horta on Saturday. Murmu, 66, received the award for her achievements in public service and dedication to education, social welfare and women empowerment, her office said in a post on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp President Murmu said that the honour is a reflection of the ties of friendship between India and Timor-Leste. Murmu arrived in Dili on the last leg of her three-nation visit on Saturday after concluding her trip to New Zealand and Fiji.

Murmu's trip is the first-ever presidential visit from India to the Southeast Asian nation.

She was warmly received by President Ramos-Horta at the airport, her office said. Cheerful children greeted her on the way from the airport.

More From This Section

She was also accorded a ceremonial reception and guard of honour in the Presidential Palace, Dili.



ALSO READ: President Murmu holds discussions with Timor Leste prez on boosting ties

President Murmu held extensive discussions with her counterpart Ramos-Horta on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

India and Timor-Leste share warm and friendly relations based on our shared commitment to the values of democracy and pluralism. I am confident that this will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, she said.

I had extensive discussions with President Ramos-Horta. today on enhancing the bilateral cooperation between India and Timor-Leste in the fields of IT, digital technology, health and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, capacity building and more, she said.

The two leaders also discussed the possibility of Timor-Leste joining the International Solar Alliance.