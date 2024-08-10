Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit areas of Wayanad today, to review relief operations

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Wayanad to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and meet with survivors of recent landslides in the area. Officials said that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other senior state officials will greet Modi upon his arrival in Kannur around 11 am. He will then conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad. Rescue teams will update him on the evacuation efforts. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit a relief camp and hospital to interact with the victims and survivors. The Union Cabinet approved the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 on Friday, aimed at providing financial aid to one crore urban poor and middle-class families across states and Union Territories. The support will help these families construct, purchase, or rent affordable housing in urban areas over five years. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government announced it will allocate Rs 2.30 trillion for the scheme. In the first phase of PMAY-U 2.0, 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned, with over 85.5 lakh homes already built and handed over to beneficiaries. PMAY-U is a key initiative of the Central government, designed to provide durable, all-weather houses to all eligible urban residents. Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat secured India's sixth medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event. After advancing through the first two rounds with technical superiority, Aman faced a setback in the semifinals, losing to Japan’s Rei Higuchi on Thursday. This loss led him to the bronze medal match on Friday. In a commanding performance, Aman defeated Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz, the repechage winner, with a 13-5 victory, earning India’s first wrestling medal at the Paris Olympics. This medal marks India's fifth bronze and sixth overall in the 2024 Games. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated on Friday that the Constitution, as drafted by BR Ambedkar, does not include provisions for a creamy layer in the reservation for SCs and STs, and the NDA government is committed to adhering to this Constitution. His comments come shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that states have the authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Court also noted that states could develop policies to identify and exclude the creamy layer within SCs and STs from affirmative action benefits.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wayanad to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and connect with survivors of the recent landslides. Officials have stated that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and senior state officials will greet Modi upon his arrival in Kannur around 11 am. Following this, he will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad. Rescue teams will update him on the evacuation progress.
9:07 AM
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat's emotional journey to winning a bronze medal on Friday resonated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who all paid tribute to the 21-year-old athlete. PM Modi praised Aman's determination: "Our wrestlers bring us immense pride! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in Men's Freestyle 57kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are evident. The entire nation celebrates this outstanding achievement."
8:49 AM
On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Timor-Leste, marking the final stop of her three-nation tour, which included visits to New Zealand and Fiji. This visit is the first official presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste, a Southeast Asian country. During her stay, President Murmu will meet with President Jose Ramos-Horta and also have a meeting with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao.
8:37 AM
On Friday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar does not include provisions for a creamy layer in SC and ST reservations, and the NDA government must adhere to this Constitution. Vaishnaw’s comments followed a recent Supreme Court ruling granting states the authority to sub-classify Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Court also noted that states could develop policies to identify and exclude the creamy layer within SCs and STs from affirmative action benefits.
8:29 AM
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat claimed India’s sixth medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by securing bronze in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event. After winning his initial two rounds with technical superiority, Aman lost his semifinal match to Japan’s Rei Higuchi by technical superiority on Thursday, which led him to the bronze medal match on Friday. This victory marks India’s first wrestling medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and adds to the country's tally of five bronze and six total medals in Paris.
8:27 AM
On Friday, the Union Cabinet approved Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0, which will offer financial aid to one crore urban poor and middle-class families through states and Union Territories for constructing, purchasing, or renting affordable housing in urban areas over the next five years. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government plans to allocate Rs 2.30 trillion for the scheme. In the initial phase of PMAY-U 2.0, 1.18 crore houses have been approved, and over 85.5 lakh homes have already been built and handed over to beneficiaries.