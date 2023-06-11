Home / India News / Jaishankar meets UN trade official on sidelines of G20 meeting in Varanasi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held meetings with various dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 development ministers' meeting in Varanasi

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held meetings with various dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 development ministers' meeting in Varanasi.

"A good meeting with Secretary General of UN Conference on Trade & Development, Rebeca Grynspan on G20DMM sidelines," Jaishankar tweeted after meeting Grynspan.

"Agreed that G20 plays an important role in alleviating concerns of Global South. Will also work closely to ensure the advancement of SDG goals," he tweeted further.

He also met Australian development minister Pat Conroy on the sidelines of the meeting.

"Glad to welcome Australian Development Minister Pat Conroy in Varanasi for the G20DMM. Naturally, we spoke about PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia. Also discussed how our two countries can cooperate on development issues in the Pacific," Jaishankar said.

The development ministers' meeting earlier began on Sunday and will continue till June 13.

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

