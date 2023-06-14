Home / India News / Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses preparations for PM's US visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan here and discussed the preparations for PM Modi's upcoming visit to Washington on June 22

IANS New Delhi
Jaishankar meets US NSA Sullivan, discusses preparations for PM's US visit

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met visiting US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan here and discussed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Washington on June 22.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: "Great to meet US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning. Our conversation focused on preparing for PM @narendramodi's upcoming US visit.

"Also discussed global strategic developments from the perspective of our partnership."

Sullivan had arrived on a two-day visit to India on Tuesday on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

On Tuesday evening, he met Prime Minister Modi and conveyed President Joe Biden's message that he looked forward to welcoming the him on his forthcoming state visit scheduled from June 21-25.

Modi's visit is on an invitation by Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend at a state dinner at the White House which is being accorded to an Indian leader after 14 years.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the last, hosted by then US President Barack Obama in 2009.

The US Congress has also invited Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate.

His first address to Congress was in 2016, becoming the sixth Indian Prime Minister to do so jointly or separately.

--IANS

ans/ksk/

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterUS NSAS Jaishankar

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

