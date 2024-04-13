Home / India News / Jallianwala Bagh martyrs will always inspire future generations: Prez Murmu

Jallianwala Bagh martyrs will always inspire future generations: Prez Murmu

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration were gunned down by British forces

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu expressed heartfelt tributes on Saturday to the people who sacrificed their lives for the country in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will keep inspiring the coming generations.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted repressive powers to the colonial administration, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.

"My heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the motherland in Jallianwala Bagh! The countrymen will always be indebted to all those great souls who sacrificed their lives for swaraj. I am sure that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will always inspire the coming generations," the president said in a post in Hindi on X.

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

